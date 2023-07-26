Home Cities Bengaluru

Fake Rs 2,000 notes dumped near NICE Road create buzz

They were seized and a case has been registered to trace the person involved in this.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:38 AM

Police have seized fake currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the public who passed by the NICE Road on Kanakapura Road were amused to find wads of currency of Rs 2,000 denomination on Tuesday morning. The police, who seized the notes, said they were counterfeit currency and are investigating the case.

The public was shocked to see wads of pink notes dumped by the roadside in two carton boxes and a trolley bag. While commuters slowed down their vehicles, many stopped, unable to believe that so much cash was dumped by the roadside. The police also received information and rushed to the spot.

“The carton boxes and the trolley bag were kept open. It didn’t take long to confirm that they were not original, but photocopies of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Also, there were white papers in between them. They were seized and a case has been registered to trace the person involved in this. The value of the counterfeit currency is approximately Rs 10 crore,” the police said. It is learnt that a vessel which is used by rice-pulling scamsters to cheat people was also found at the spot, and it is suspected that those involved in rice-pulling cases may have dumped them there. 

counterfeit currency

