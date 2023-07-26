ISRO’s PSLV-C56 to launch on July 30  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the dates for the launch of PSLV-C56. The DS-SAR satellite will be launched on July 30 at 6:30 am along with six co-passenger satellites, from ISRO’s Sriharikota spaceport.

Earlier, the launch had been scheduled for July 26, but was rescheduled due to multiple reasons. The scientists are still preoccupied with the Chandrayaan Mission which has slowed down the work on the PSLV-C56. “The rain has rendered the weather unfavourable and also some checks need to be run for the integration of certain parts,” he added.

The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. The 360 kg satellite will be launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude. The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

Apart from the DS-SAR, there are 6 co-passenger satellites onboard the PSLV-C56 mission which are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE) which is an experimental satellite.

SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite that will help to enable seamless IoT connectivity in urban and remote locations. Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit. Lastly the ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

