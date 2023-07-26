Home Cities Bengaluru

Muslim community heads advise youth on Muharram 

Shia community leaders have already taken permission for the traditional rally between Johnson Market near Richmond Road up to the Shia graveyard on Hosur Road.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Muharram to be observed on July 29, religious heads from the Muslim community have sent out a strong appeal to community members not to indulge in any acts that disturb or hurt other citizens. The community heads said that blocking of roads, using DJ sets and holding rallies and celebrations should be avoided.

Moulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief priest (Sunni sect), Jamia Masjid, City Market, said a communication has been sent out to all masjids in Bengaluru to inform community members not to take out rallies and use replicas of the Kaaba in Mecca and Madina Masjid in Saudi Arabia. 

“The use of DJ sets, beating of drums, rallies, dancing and slogans are not permitted under Islamic law, and also causes inconvenience to the public. I appeal to the youth and community members not to indulge in any unlawful activities,” said Rashadi.

Shia community leaders have already taken permission for the traditional rally between Johnson Market near Richmond Road up to the Shia graveyard on Hosur Road.

“We take out a traditional rally to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrath Hussain in Karbala grounds. Our message to the youth is to focus on education, healthcare and peace,” said Bakhar Abbas Abid, member, Anjuman-E-Imamia (Shia representative body). The procession would commence at 1pm and conclude by 5pm on July 29.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muharram Muslim community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp