Muslim community heads advise youth on Muharram 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Muharram to be observed on July 29, religious heads from the Muslim community have sent out a strong appeal to community members not to indulge in any acts that disturb or hurt other citizens. The community heads said that blocking of roads, using DJ sets and holding rallies and celebrations should be avoided.

Moulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief priest (Sunni sect), Jamia Masjid, City Market, said a communication has been sent out to all masjids in Bengaluru to inform community members not to take out rallies and use replicas of the Kaaba in Mecca and Madina Masjid in Saudi Arabia.

“The use of DJ sets, beating of drums, rallies, dancing and slogans are not permitted under Islamic law, and also causes inconvenience to the public. I appeal to the youth and community members not to indulge in any unlawful activities,” said Rashadi.

Shia community leaders have already taken permission for the traditional rally between Johnson Market near Richmond Road up to the Shia graveyard on Hosur Road.

“We take out a traditional rally to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrath Hussain in Karbala grounds. Our message to the youth is to focus on education, healthcare and peace,” said Bakhar Abbas Abid, member, Anjuman-E-Imamia (Shia representative body). The procession would commence at 1pm and conclude by 5pm on July 29.



