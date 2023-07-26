Nod needed before pvt plaints referred for probe: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed magistrates, session judges and special courts not to entertain private complaints against public servants for investigation, if such complaints are not accompanied by prior sanction or approval from competent authorities under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while quashing proceedings initiated under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a private complaint filed by RTI activist Syed Malik Pasha against Dr Ashok V, district officer of the Backward Classes Welfare department in Chikkaballapura, without prior approval from the competent authority.

Terming the case as a misuse and abuse of the law by the complainant, the court noted that if this practice is permitted, it would open the gates for vexatious litigation.

The court said it has come across several cases where private complaints are preferred by complainants who do not approach investigating agencies like the Karnataka Lokayukta, but choose to knock on the doors of a magistrate or sessions judge.

The magistrate or judge would refer the matter under Section 156(3) of CrPC for investigation, and the police or Lokayukta would have no choice but to register a crime. What happens in this process is the protective filter for vexatious, frivolous or malicious prosecution against public servants, created by Parliament in 2018 bringing Section 17A to the Prevention of Corruption Act, is rendered illusory, the court added.

HC’S CHECKLIST FOR MAGISTRATES/JUDGES

Complainant should narrate in private complaint that he made efforts to register a complaint before Lokayukta police and no action was taken by them, with supporting documents

Private complaints should be appended with prior approval granted by competent authority

Second direction would be applicable only if offences alleged are punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, or allegation is amalgam of offences both under the Act and the IPC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed magistrates, session judges and special courts not to entertain private complaints against public servants for investigation, if such complaints are not accompanied by prior sanction or approval from competent authorities under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while quashing proceedings initiated under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a private complaint filed by RTI activist Syed Malik Pasha against Dr Ashok V, district officer of the Backward Classes Welfare department in Chikkaballapura, without prior approval from the competent authority. Terming the case as a misuse and abuse of the law by the complainant, the court noted that if this practice is permitted, it would open the gates for vexatious litigation. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court said it has come across several cases where private complaints are preferred by complainants who do not approach investigating agencies like the Karnataka Lokayukta, but choose to knock on the doors of a magistrate or sessions judge. The magistrate or judge would refer the matter under Section 156(3) of CrPC for investigation, and the police or Lokayukta would have no choice but to register a crime. What happens in this process is the protective filter for vexatious, frivolous or malicious prosecution against public servants, created by Parliament in 2018 bringing Section 17A to the Prevention of Corruption Act, is rendered illusory, the court added. HC’S CHECKLIST FOR MAGISTRATES/JUDGES Complainant should narrate in private complaint that he made efforts to register a complaint before Lokayukta police and no action was taken by them, with supporting documents Private complaints should be appended with prior approval granted by competent authority Second direction would be applicable only if offences alleged are punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, or allegation is amalgam of offences both under the Act and the IPC