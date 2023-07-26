Home Cities Bengaluru

On 3rd anniversary of NEP, stakeholders say policy a success  

Asked about the Karnataka government’s new education policy, the panel declined to comment.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science Director Govindan Rangarajan takes part in a panel discussion on NEP in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science Director Govindan Rangarajan on Tuesday said after the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the number of people enrolling for online courses has increased considerably. The multi-disciplinary approach of the policy has encouraged many students to take up higher studies and many premier institutions have been increasing their admission intake, he told reporters on the sidelines of a discussion session held to mark the third anniversary of NEP.

The central government in collaboration with stakeholders, including the ministeries of education, skill and entrepreneurship development and premier educational institutions organised events across the country to mark the day on Tuesday. 

Sharing major achievements of the policy, Rangarajan said many students opted to stay back in India to pursue studies after NEP was implemented. However, logistic issues such as hiring faculty members for a multi-disciplinary approach has been difficult and will be solved over a couple of years, he added. BN Sridhar, Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), said, “NEP has helped develop schools and colleges into education hubs. The department has also signed MoUs with organisations such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, LinkedIn, IBM and Amazon to promote skill development initiatives.” He added that the government plans to start several other vocational skilling programmes to encourage more women. 

Asked about the Karnataka government’s new education policy, the panel declined to comment. Countering the question about NEP discouraging southern languages, the panel said NEP has in fact encouraged learning in one’s mother tongue and textbooks are also being printed in different languages. 

“Usually CBSE school curriculum is based on only two languages, either English or Hindi, but after NEP, schools have been introducing mode of teaching in different languages,” pointed out P Ramesh, Regional Officer, CBSE, Bengaluru, adding  that the 5+3+3+4 system of education is a welcome move. According to the stakeholders, such briefings to highlight the implementation and achievements of NEP will be taken to the grassroots level in the whole country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Govindan Rangarajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp