On 3rd anniversary of NEP, stakeholders say policy a success  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science Director Govindan Rangarajan on Tuesday said after the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the number of people enrolling for online courses has increased considerably. The multi-disciplinary approach of the policy has encouraged many students to take up higher studies and many premier institutions have been increasing their admission intake, he told reporters on the sidelines of a discussion session held to mark the third anniversary of NEP.

The central government in collaboration with stakeholders, including the ministeries of education, skill and entrepreneurship development and premier educational institutions organised events across the country to mark the day on Tuesday.

Sharing major achievements of the policy, Rangarajan said many students opted to stay back in India to pursue studies after NEP was implemented. However, logistic issues such as hiring faculty members for a multi-disciplinary approach has been difficult and will be solved over a couple of years, he added. BN Sridhar, Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), said, “NEP has helped develop schools and colleges into education hubs. The department has also signed MoUs with organisations such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, LinkedIn, IBM and Amazon to promote skill development initiatives.” He added that the government plans to start several other vocational skilling programmes to encourage more women.

Asked about the Karnataka government’s new education policy, the panel declined to comment. Countering the question about NEP discouraging southern languages, the panel said NEP has in fact encouraged learning in one’s mother tongue and textbooks are also being printed in different languages.

“Usually CBSE school curriculum is based on only two languages, either English or Hindi, but after NEP, schools have been introducing mode of teaching in different languages,” pointed out P Ramesh, Regional Officer, CBSE, Bengaluru, adding that the 5+3+3+4 system of education is a welcome move. According to the stakeholders, such briefings to highlight the implementation and achievements of NEP will be taken to the grassroots level in the whole country.

