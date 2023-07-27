Home Cities Bengaluru

Civic matters: Only DKS to speak to press, gags babus

A senior BBMP official said the minister is focused on the Brand Bengaluru initiative that aims to give an image makeover to the city.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

DyCM DK Shivakumar inspects works on a park and a playground at Sarvagnanagar on Wednesday

DyCM DK Shivakumar inspects works on a park and a playground at Sarvagnanagar on Wednesday

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now on, officials of the city’s civic agencies have been barred from releasing official information on development projects and other issues, especially those related to Bengaluru Urban District, to the media.  Standing instructions have been given to officials from Bengaluru Development Authority, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company not to go before the press.

Instead, they have been directed to submit all information and day-to-day reports to the office of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who will then brief the media. A top official from the Urban Development Department said this step was taken to prevent “confusion and contradiction”. 

“The minister would have spoken about a project, but in a particular department, some latest development would have taken place which the minister may not have been apprised of. In such cases, statements by officials would be contradictory to what the minister would have said.

To avoid such confusion and contradictions, all civic agencies have been told not to give any official press statements,” said the official.

A senior BBMP official said the minister is focused on the Brand Bengaluru initiative that aims to give an image makeover to the city. The majority of works will be in BBMP’s domain and any statements by the chief commissioner and special commissioners of various departments without the knowledge of Shivakumar may result in various versions of the same information.

Meanwhile, urban experts contended that the development is more like the Deputy CM creating the grounds to assert for the chief minister’s post later. The entire city administration system cannot be dependent on the minister. “The minister is seeking suggestions from citizens and experts, but for a vibrant city, ward committee meetings are mandatory,” said Dr Kshithij Ura, Adjunct Professor, NLSIU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar civic agencies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp