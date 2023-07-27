Easy-on-pocket Indira Canteens may soon come up at Kempegowda International Airport

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon cab drivers at and visitors to Kempegowda International Airport may be able to enjoy pocket-friendly food. While the airport does not fall under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the Palike says it can set up Indira Canteens thereby considering it as a “special case” due to the large number of people who can benefit.

In a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday, representatives of various private cab unions requested that the government set up Indira Canteens outside the airport as not all can afford to pay for food inside.

Reddy said he will write to BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to take steps to set up one or two Indira Canteens outside the airport. “It is not only cab drivers who are finding it difficult to afford food at the airport. There are many visitors too. In the interest of these people, we wish to provide affordable food to them through Indira Canteens. Through BBMP, we will request the airport authorities to dedicate a space for setting up the canteens,” Reddy replied to the cab unions.

When contacted, Girinath said he has not received any communication from the transport minister to open Indira canteens at the airport. “We will take it up when we receive it,” he added.

He explained that according to current provisions, Indira Canteens can be opened only by urban local bodies, but the airport does not fall under the BBMP limit and panchayats do not have permission to run the canteens.

“We have permission to set up canteens at places that witness heavy footfall. We are planning to set up at a few hospitals. Similarly, if we receive the request to set up canteens at the airport, it will have to be considered as a special case and set up by the BBMP,” he added.

