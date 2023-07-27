Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Incomplete works at Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway causing accidents’: ADGP

He was speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the Mysuru city and district police, KSRTC authorities and NHAI officials in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway | Vinod Kumar T

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

MYSURU: ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar said the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has lots of incomplete works which the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities must take up immediately to reduce accidents and deaths.

ADGP Alok Kumar holds a meeting
with officials in Mysuru on Wednesday
| Express

He was speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the Mysuru city and district police, KSRTC authorities and NHAI officials in Mysuru on Wednesday. Alok Kumar said, “Lots of work on the expressway is still incomplete. In the 118.6 km stretch from Bengaluru to Mysuru, I noticed 20 to 25 accident spots. The NHAI has installed an Automatic Number-plate Recognition camera on a trial basis which is not enough. They need to take all safety measures to prevent accidents.” 

The NHIA expert team which had inspected the expressway for three days recently have made some observations and will submit a report. Based on the report, the NHAI will take up the work, the ADGP said.

“We are pressuring the NHAI authorities to fulfil the minimum requirements on the expressway. If they fail and if there is a major accident on the stretch, they will be held under contributory negligence.

All the works should have been completed before the inauguration of the expressway, but as vehicles are allowed to run on the stretch, the NHAI must initiate work immediately,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp