‘Incomplete works at Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway causing accidents’: ADGP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar said the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has lots of incomplete works which the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities must take up immediately to reduce accidents and deaths.

ADGP Alok Kumar holds a meeting

with officials in Mysuru on Wednesday

| Express

He was speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the Mysuru city and district police, KSRTC authorities and NHAI officials in Mysuru on Wednesday. Alok Kumar said, “Lots of work on the expressway is still incomplete. In the 118.6 km stretch from Bengaluru to Mysuru, I noticed 20 to 25 accident spots. The NHAI has installed an Automatic Number-plate Recognition camera on a trial basis which is not enough. They need to take all safety measures to prevent accidents.”

The NHIA expert team which had inspected the expressway for three days recently have made some observations and will submit a report. Based on the report, the NHAI will take up the work, the ADGP said.

“We are pressuring the NHAI authorities to fulfil the minimum requirements on the expressway. If they fail and if there is a major accident on the stretch, they will be held under contributory negligence.

All the works should have been completed before the inauguration of the expressway, but as vehicles are allowed to run on the stretch, the NHAI must initiate work immediately,” he said.

