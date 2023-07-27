Lungs and life

Dr Roopa Rachel Premanand By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health of our lungs is crucial for overall well-being, as they play a vital role in delivering oxygen to the body and removing carbon dioxide. However, many people tend to overlook the early warning signs of respiratory problems, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Being aware of these warning signs and seeking prompt medical attention can help prevent serious complications. Here are five warning signs of respiratory health that you should not ignore:

Persistent Cough

A persistent or chronic cough that lasts for more than three weeks should not be taken lightly. While occasional coughing is normal, a persistent cough can be a sign of an underlying lung condition. It may indicate conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, or even lung cancer. If you experience a persistent cough accompanied by other symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation.

Shortness of Breath

Feeling short of breath during physical exertion or daily activities can be a warning sign of lung problems. Shortness of breath, also known as dyspnea, may occur due to various respiratory conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or even heart problems. If you find yourself gasping for breath, even with minimal activity or at rest, it is crucial to consult a doctor for a thorough evaluation and appropriate management.

Chest Pain or Tightness

Chest pain or tightness should never be ignored, as it can indicate several underlying respiratory conditions. It could be a symptom of a lung infection, pneumonia, or even a pulmonary embolism (a blockage in the lung’s blood vessels). In some cases, chest pain may also be a sign of a heart condition. If you experience persistent or worsening chest pain, especially if accompanied by other symptoms like shortness of breath or dizziness, seek immediate medical attention.

Coughing up Blood

Coughing up blood, also known as hemoptysis, is a serious symptom that requires immediate medical attention. It can be caused by various factors, including infections, lung cancer, tuberculosis, or even a pulmonary embolism. Regardless of the amount of blood or frequency, coughing up blood should never be ignored. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional for a comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis.

Recurrent Respiratory Infections

Frequent respiratory infections, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, can be a sign of compromised lung health. If you find yourself experiencing recurrent infections that take longer to heal or if you develop severe symptoms with each infection, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Recurrent respiratory infections may indicate an underlying respiratory condition or weakened immune system, which requires medical attention and appropriate treatment.

In addition to recognising these warning signs, adopting healthy lifestyle habits can also contribute to better lung health. Avoiding smoking and secondhand smoke, maintaining a clean and dust-free environment, exercising regularly, and practising good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently, can all help reduce the risk of respiratory problems.

Remember, early detection and timely intervention play a crucial role in managing respiratory conditions effectively. If you experience any of these warning signs or have concerns about your lung health, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation. Taking proactive steps towards maintaining optimal lung health can significantly improve your overall well-being and quality of life.

(The writer is consultant - pulmonologist, Kauvery Hospitals, Electronic City)

