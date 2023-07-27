Pop-in at pop-ups; dining experiences in Bengaluru

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, known for its vibrant food scene, is gearing up for a delightful treat as food pop-ups take centre stage in the city. Here are some dining experiences with diverse flavours that food enthusiasts can look forward to over the next few days.

Japanese Gastronomy

Experience a Japanese culinary extravaganza amidst the serene greens of Nandi Hills. Chef Akmal Anuar, known for Dubai’s Michelin-starred 11 WoodFire, brings a seven-course menu with wines at the Asian speciality restaurant East. The menu is a harmonious blend of flavours and culinary techniques featuring dishes such as corn & mizuna, sakura ebi, miso cod, lamb chop, inari & nasu, capellini, miso nasu and Nama chocolate dessert.

Where: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa When: July 28-30

Price: Rs 8,500++ per person Contact: 8792921272

Punjab’s Flavours

Indulge in the rustic and vibrant heartland of Punjab’s cuisine with Chef Tikka Manpreet Singh’s nostalgia-induced pop-up at the award-winning Indian restaurant Ssaffron. Savour dishes like kalonji pudiney walli tandoori machhi and Faridkot walley meat koftey, along with desserts like jamun rabdi and kulfi falooda rabdi walli.

Where: Shangri-La Bengaluru When; Until July 30

Price: Rs 3,500++ for 2 Contact: 080 45126100

Wine & Dine

Satisfy your taste buds with a five-course gourmet menu and exquisite wine pairings at O’ver Coffee on Lavelle Road. Chef Abhijit Saha’s creations, paired with handpicked international wines by sommelier Wilfred Mario and Mahesh Krishnachari promise an unforgettable dining experience. Some of the standout dishes include the asparagus & orange crostini, bocconcini, cherry tomato & mango salad, grilled king oyster mushroom & almonds.

Where: O’ver Coffee Date: July 28, 7.30 pm

Price: Rs 2,950 per person Contact: 9901388669

Kashmiri Food Festival

Explore the rich flavours of Kashmiri cuisine at La Utsav, hosted in collaboration with traditional wazwan cook Abdul Hameed War. Enjoy delicacies like gushtaba, rista, dum aluv, nadur yakhni,

and more.

Where: Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall Dates: Until July 30 Price: Rs 1,800++

Contact: 9513289926

Breakfast Sandwich Pop-up

Join Brik Oven and Nikki Ponappa, founder of the Food Lover Company, for a breakfast sandwich pop-up event benefiting the Coorg Wellness Foundation. Enjoy a variety of sandwiches inspired by Kodagu’s coffee heartland, including a pandi curry sandwich, along with fresh seasonal fruits and drinks.

Where: Brik Oven Indiranagar When: July 30, 8 to 11.30 am

Price: Rs 500++ Contact: 9880955129

