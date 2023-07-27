Post brain mapping test, police arrest maid for theft in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman, who had allegedly stolen gold jewellery from a house where she worked and did not divulge any information to the police during multiple rounds of questioning, has been arrested by the Mahalakshmi Layout police, after she was subjected to polygraphy and brain mapping tests.

The accused has been identified as Annapurna Eshwarappa Aneppanawar, a resident of Asundi in Gadag. Police said she was living and working at the house of an elderly couple for 8-10 months. In March last year, she told them that she had to go to her hometown and left, but did not return. When the couple called and asked her to return, she told them that she won’t be coming back. Meanwhile, the couple found that gold valuables kept in cupboards were missing and they suspected Annapurna’s hand behind the theft and filed a police complaint on March 22, 2022.

“The accused was summoned for questioning many times, but did not reveal much. With the court’s permission, she was subjected to polygraphy, which established that she was lying. She was questioned again, but she claimed to be innocent.

The court’s permission was obtained again to subject her to brain mapping, during which clues were gathered that she had given the stolen jewellery to her relatives. Based on that, she was questioned again and it was found that she had stolen the jewellery on several occasions and had given them to her brother-in-law.

The latter, unaware that it was stolen, pledged them and paid her. She was arrested one-and-half years after the case was reported and 131 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh that were pledged were recovered,” the police added.



