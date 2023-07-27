Take disputes of government, depts to separate platform: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the differences or disputes between the state government and its entities ought to be resolved on a separate platform and cannot land up for adjudication before the courts, which are overburdened.

“This approach is not only the mandate of the law, but would go a long way towards avoiding disputes between the state and its entities contributing to increased workload... The state and its entities are to contribute to lowering matters that end up before courts for adjudication in a meaningful manner,” the court said.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order, while disposing of the petition filed by the Special Agricultural Produce Market Committee For Fruits, Flowers and Vegetables in the city, against the Special Land Acquisition Officer-1, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (Metro Rail Planning), and others.

Noting that the state government has adopted and formulated the Karnataka State Dispute Resolution Policy, 2021, in suppression of the Karnataka State Litigation Policy, 2011, to combat the rise in the pendency of cases where the state government or its instrumentalities is a party in the litigation, the court said that the policy has envisaged the establishment of a dispute resolution board in each department.

In a judgment, the Supreme Court had reminded the Centre, the state governments and other instrumentalities, as well as the various banking institutions to take earnest efforts to resolve the disputes at their end.

Referring to this judgment, the court referred the dispute of the petitioner to the committee headed by the Chief Secretary for settlement. Needless to state that if the Chief Secretary thinks that the matter cannot be resolved due to any legal impediment and is a matter to be decided by the court, the matter may be referred back to the court, the court added.

