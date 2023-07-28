Bengaluru man kills wife, informs mother-in-law 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting fidelity, a man murdered his 33-year-old wife in Moodalapalya in Chandra Layout police station limits on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta and her husband Shankar M, a goods vehicle driver, has been arrested. They were married for 13 years and have two children. The family lived in Shivananda Nagar near Moodalapalya.

Police said Geeta’s mother Rathnamma, who lives in Hosur, had visited her daughter on Wednesday and had returned in the evening. Around 11 pm, Shankar contacted her over the phone and told her that he had killed Geeta. Rathnamma and her son rushed from Hosur at midnight to find Geeta lying in a pool of blood.

“The accused killed Geeta by attacking her with a machete. We have registered a murder case. As per the preliminary probe, it appears that Shankar suspected Geeta of having an extra-marital affair and fought over the issue frequently, and this could have led to the murder,” the Chandra Layout police added.

