BMTC to get first non-AC electric bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will receive the first non-AC electric bus from TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of auto major TATA Motors, on Friday. The bus corporation will add 921 electric buses to its fleet under the FAME II scheme.

After the launch of the Shakti scheme, the daily ridership of the bus corporation soared with an average of nearly 40 lakh people using BMTC buses. “As per the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, maintain and operate 921 buses for 12 years.

The buses will be low-floor electric and will be operated on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model,” said a BMTC official. The first bus will be put on a trial run and then pressed into service. All the 921 buses will be added to service in a phased manner. At present, the corporation operates two models of electric buses — purple vehicles from Switch Mobility Limited and green from JBM Auto.

