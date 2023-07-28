Home Cities Bengaluru

Dispose of marital dispute cases in a year: Karnataka HC to family courts 

The court also instructed the registrar general to circulate the judgment in all circles concerned so that litigants in similar cases should not unnecessarily knock on the doors of the high court. 

Published: 28th July 2023

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Observing that delay in the disposal of disputes relating to dissolution or nullity of marriage will badly affect both parties, the Karnataka High Court said family courts should make all efforts to dispose of such cases within one year. 

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by a 41-year-old man seeking directions to the family court in Bengaluru to dispose of his marital dispute case that has been pending for the past seven years. 

Directing the family court to dispose of the petitioner’s case within three months, the court said it is broadly in agreement with the proposition that marital cases should be tried and disposed of on a war footing. 

“When a marital case involves prayer for dissolution or nullity of marriage, courts should make all efforts to try and dispose of the case within one year so that in the event that such a decree is granted, the parties can restructure their lives. Delay in disposal of such cases badly affects the parties,” the court said. 

The court also instructed the registrar general to circulate the judgment in all circles concerned so that litigants in similar cases should not unnecessarily knock on the doors of the high court. 

