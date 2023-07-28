Heavy rainfall may push tomato prices further up in Karnataka

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tomato prices are expected to go up further. The reason for this is the damage caused to the crop by scorching summer in April-May and heavy rain now which is likely to hit production. Tomatoes are grown on 81,000 hectares of land in Karnataka, mostly in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

An official from the Horticulture Department said sowing for the Kharif season began in June and the crop will be available in the market by the third week of August. According to Kolar Horticulture Deputy Director KR Kumaraswamy, 70% of tomato crop has been damaged across the state due to extreme weather conditions. Farmers in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts faced huge losses because of excessive heat and rain and also pests.

“In Kolar district, tomato seedlings have been planted on 6,000 hectares of land. The crop will be ready for harvest in a few weeks,” he said.

Joint Director Dhanraj said sowing has been completed on 25,000 hectares of land and conditions are favourable now. However, there is a possibility of damage to crops if it rains heavily. “Kharif sowing ended in the second week of June and by August second or third week, tomatoes will be ready for harvest. This will help ease the crisis to an extent,” Dr Dhanraj said.

Another official said the prices depended on the quality of tomatoes. A quintal of good quality tomatoes is sold at Rs 7,000. “The best quality is now sold for Rs 100 to Rs 120 a kg. Now, due to rain, there are chances of the prices going up further in August when the monsoon peaks,” the official added.

Dr Hulnache Gowda KR, an expert in organic cultivation, admitted that the crops attracted pests because of the excess use of fertilisers during the last three seasons.

“The white flies damaged the plants. Due to loss of carbon in soil because of excess use of fertilisers, plants could not resist the infection caused by flies. As of now, 0.5% carbon is present in soil. There should be at least 1% carbon in the soil. Because of poor carbon content, white flies attack the plants, resulting in withering of flowers and poor quality of fruits,” he said.

