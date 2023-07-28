Rain, cold weather bring on fever, dengue in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cloudy weather and frequent spells of rain over the past few days, patient count has shot up in hospitals, with complaints of fever and dengue, say doctors.

According to Dr Srikanth Helawar, liaison officer, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, the hospital has seen an increase in the number of outpatients, with 4,795 patients visiting the Out Patient Department (OPD) since July 1. In all, 700 dengue cases have been reported in the past 26 days.

“Due to cold weather and rain, patients are coming in with complaints of flu, fever, cold and cough. The hospital has 40 inpatients with dengue, but no deaths were reported so far,” said Dr Helawar.

Similarly at Victoria Hospital, Resident Medical Officer Dr Srinivas said there is an increase in the daily average of 350 outpatients, and these could be attributed to weather and rain. “Cases of flu and dengue are slightly high but it is not alarming as yet,” said Srinivas.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which has Primary Health Care centres and referral hospitals, also saw a slight increase in flu cases and patients were referred to bigger hospitals like Bowring, Victoria and KC General, in case of admission or for further evaluation.

“Most of the patients go to private clinics and few come to municipal clinics and hospitals. We give medicines accordingly and refer the patients to big hospitals,”said Balasundar, Chief Health Officer.

DOCS’ ADVICE

Have clean food and hot water to boost immunity

In case of flu-like symptoms, headache, bodyache and cough, approach a local doctor

Do not self-medicate

In case of flu, three days of rest and soft diet

For dengue, medication suggested by clinics and hospitals, intake of fluid recommended

