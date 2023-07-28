Road Transport Corporations plan to rent out their buildings 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many shops in commercial complexes and buildings of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Traffic Transit Management Centres (TTMC) across the state are vacant.

The cash-strapped bus corporations have initiated steps to let the shops and buildings on rent to augment their revenue. One such plan is to request various government departments to move their offices from rented premises to the buildings owned by the state transport corporations.

Of the 1,640 shops and buildings of KSRTC, 360 are vacant. BMTC has 363 such units and 105 of them are vacant. Under KKRTC, there are 988 units and 222 of them are vacant, sources in state transport bus corporations said.

However, there are no vacant shops and buildings under NWKRTC, they added. The sources said tenders will be invited online to let these spaces on rent. Rent from shops and buildings is a major source of revenue for the transport corporations.

“KSRTC earned Rs 234 crore during 2022-23 through rent from shops and buildings and cargo services. Non-traffic revenue to the corporation is approximately Rs 20 crore per month. If vacant shops and buildings are rented out, the revenue of the corporation will go up,” the sources said. Letters have been sent to government departments urging them to move their offices from rented premises to transport corporations’ buildings.

