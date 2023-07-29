'It was over a girl'; Six arrested for 19-year-old student’s murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hennur police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old student. Of the six, the main accused is a rowdy sheeter at the Ramamurthynagar police station.

Two other accused, involved in other crimes, will have rowdy sheets opened against them for killing the student.

The murder is said to be over a girl, who was being pursued by the victim’s friend. But the girl was already in a relationship and she told her boyfriend that she was being pestered. The boyfriend contacted one of the accused to teach the victim’s friend a lesson.

The suspects, who came in a gang, caught hold of the victim, Marvesh, to reach his friend. But the friend did not pick up the victim’s calls, frustrating the gang. The suspects then went on to brutally assault Marvesh and told his friend to shift him to the hospital.

While getting the victim admitted, his friend had lied to doctors, saying the victim was shifted to the hospital as he was vomiting repeatedly. Suspecting his version, the hospital authorities registered a medico-legal case and informed Hennur police.

The arrested are identified as Karthik, Abhishek, Nelson, Rocky, Daniel and Srikanth. The six are reportedly involved in the murder of Marvesh.

“Karthik, is a rowdy sheeter. Rowdy sheets against Abhishek and Nelson will be opened shortly. These three accused are college dropouts,” Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) told the media.

On the day of the murder, Rocky and Daniel picked Marvesh from his college and then handed him to Karthik, Nelson and Abhishek.

