Home Cities Bengaluru

'It was over a girl'; Six arrested for 19-year-old student’s murder in Bengaluru

While getting the victim admitted, his friend had lied to doctors, saying the victim was shifted to hospital as he was vomiting repeatedly.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hennur police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old student. Of the six, the main accused is a rowdy sheeter at the Ramamurthynagar police station.

Two other accused, involved in other crimes, will have rowdy sheets opened against them for killing the student.

The murder is said to be over a girl, who was being pursued by the victim’s friend. But the girl was already in a relationship and she told her boyfriend that she was being pestered. The boyfriend contacted one of the accused to teach the victim’s friend a lesson.

The suspects, who came in a gang, caught hold of the victim, Marvesh, to reach his friend. But the friend did not pick up the victim’s calls, frustrating the gang. The suspects then went on to brutally assault Marvesh and told his friend to shift him to the hospital.

While getting the victim admitted, his friend had lied to doctors, saying the victim was shifted to the hospital as he was vomiting repeatedly. Suspecting his version, the hospital authorities registered a medico-legal case and informed Hennur police.

The arrested are identified as Karthik, Abhishek, Nelson, Rocky, Daniel and Srikanth. The six are reportedly involved in the murder of Marvesh.

“Karthik, is a rowdy sheeter. Rowdy sheets against Abhishek and Nelson will be opened shortly. These three accused are college dropouts,” Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) told the media.

On the day of the murder, Rocky and Daniel picked Marvesh from his college and then handed him to Karthik, Nelson and Abhishek.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
six arrested Student murder Bengaluru police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp