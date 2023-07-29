Karnataka to vaccinate risk groups for hepatitis B

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With hepatitis B and C being the most concerning types, the state Health Department plans to vaccinate high-risk groups, like sex workers, sexual minority groups, prison inmates, intravenous drug users and healthcare workers, for hepatitis B as a preventive measure.

Dr Shashikala N, deputy director and state nodal officer of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, said, “Hepatitis B and C are transmitted through blood, blood products and sexual routes too. Despite regular screening of all blood donors and pregnant mothers, we are also targeting high-risk groups to ensure early identification of people.” In 2022-23, under the state’s initiative, 2.43 lakh people were screened for hepatitis B and of them 6,682 tested positive. Of the 85,000 people tested for hepatitis C, 868 tested positive.

On World Hepatitis Day on July 28, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said it is necessary to create awareness among youth by including health education in students’ curriculum. The liver performs around 500 functions and needs to be given more importance. One per cent of three crore Indians suffering from hepatitis are from Karnataka. Efforts are being taken to make the state hepatitis C free by 2030, he added. Dr Ravi Kiran SK, consultant (hepatology and liver transplantation), Narayana Health City, explained that though no vaccine is available for hepatitis C, it can be treated well within 12 weeks if diagnosed early. It is important to ensure the liver does not harden which can cause scarring of liver leading to cirrhosis.

A person suffers from jaundice, blood vomiting, abnormal swelling of liver and loss of weight too. Screening is important to avoid cancer-causing chronic conditions. Around 20 per cent of his patients suffer from chronic hepatitis, he added. Doctors said hepatitis A and E are also prevalent, but they are less concerning. They cause mild infections and are commonly seen among children due to the consumption of contaminated food and water.

In alignment with the Sustainable Development Goal 3.3 aiming to combat viral hepatitis by 2030, the state government also annually screens 12 lakh pregnant women for hepatitis B. Newborns with positive hepatitis B pregnant women are provided with hepatitis B immunoglobulin within 24 hours of delivery along with birth dose hepatitis B vaccination.

