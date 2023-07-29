Home Cities Bengaluru

Ministers, experts call for progressive education policy in Karnataka instead of NEP

He added that there was a need to transform Anganwadis into pre-schools and improve access to and the standard of the state’s education system. 

Published: 29th July 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar (second from left) Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa (fourth) and experts at the education conference in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar (second from left) Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa (fourth) and experts at the education conference in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The education ministers and experts from Karnataka came out strongly against the National Education Policy (NEP), which was launched by the Union government in 2020. While Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa termed the policy a threat to equality and quality of education, his higher education counterpart MC Sudhakar said NEP was just a copy of the Western education system. 

At an education convention organised by the All India Save Education Committee, Karnataka, (AISEC) here on Friday, Bangarappa said Karnataka will implement a pro-people policy for education. “The government will strive to formulate a right and just education policy. The state will take recommendations and guidance from progressive education experts in the state,” the minister added. 

Sudhakar pointed out that the policy was implemented without any preparation and it had an “underlined agenda.” “The central government did not consider 33% of children who hail from the scheduled caste communities and close to 50% from minority communities,” he said. 

He added that there was a need to transform Anganwadis into pre-schools and improve access to and the standard of the state’s education system. 

“The BJP government violated all principles and ethics while implementing NEP 2020. There was no discourse, expert recommendations or a democratic parliamentary enactment of the policy,” said Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa. He stressed on the need to “devise a progressive and scientific education policy that helps mould good character and strong personality in students.” 

Several education experts such as UGC former chairman Prof Sukhdeo Thorat opined that NEP was implemented hurriedly and formulated for the privilege of a few. They called for the state education policy based on equality, fraternity and socialistic values.  

Rajashekhar V N, Vice-President, ASIEC, said, “Textbooks should not become political tools and should be medium of dispersing real knowledge which is free from unscientific views.” 

Another expert added that recruitment of qualified teachers should be taken up and regularising services of guest teachers can strengthen public education in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Karnataka education policy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp