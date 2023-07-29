Moral policing: Mangaluru cop, wife harassed, two held  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A policeman and his wife became the latest victims of alleged moral policing in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection. They allegedly harassed Kumar, the policeman, stating that being a “Muslim” how can he be in the company of women.

He was returning to his office after dropping his wife and sister-in-law home at BC Road near Mangaluru at 10 pm, according to Bantwal town police. The accused Manish and Manjunath, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, followed Kumar when he was on his way home to drop his wife and sister-in-law after having dinner at a restaurant.

The accused waited near Kumar’s house and waylaid him when he was on his way to office for work. After questioning Kumar for a while, they began abusing him for being with the two women. When Kumar’s wife came out of the house, the accused allegedly abused and misbehaved with her too. They did not stop even when Kumar told them that he is a cop and the woman is his wife, police said.

The accused have been arrested on the charges of obstructing a government official from performing his duty, under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), 354 D) (stalking), and 354 (A) (advances involving explicit sexual overtures) of IPC.

MANGALURU: A policeman and his wife became the latest victims of alleged moral policing in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection. They allegedly harassed Kumar, the policeman, stating that being a “Muslim” how can he be in the company of women. He was returning to his office after dropping his wife and sister-in-law home at BC Road near Mangaluru at 10 pm, according to Bantwal town police. The accused Manish and Manjunath, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, followed Kumar when he was on his way home to drop his wife and sister-in-law after having dinner at a restaurant. The accused waited near Kumar’s house and waylaid him when he was on his way to office for work. After questioning Kumar for a while, they began abusing him for being with the two women. When Kumar’s wife came out of the house, the accused allegedly abused and misbehaved with her too. They did not stop even when Kumar told them that he is a cop and the woman is his wife, police said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused have been arrested on the charges of obstructing a government official from performing his duty, under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), 354 D) (stalking), and 354 (A) (advances involving explicit sexual overtures) of IPC.