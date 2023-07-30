Home Cities Bengaluru

Newly laid roads peeling off, residents tell BBMP

Executive Engineer of Mahadevapura Zone Muni Reddy said most complaints of potholes have come from arterial and subarterial roads and this is mainly because of BWSSB’s works. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Residents of Varthur, Whitefield and Old Airport Road in the HAL ward and surrounding areas have complained that the newly laid road has started developing potholes, while the tar is peeling off. The Varthur-Balagere and Balagere Panathur Main Road, which is part of the Comprehensive Development Planning Road, are developing potholes as the star is peeling off.

Alleging shoddy work, the residents said BBMP should blacklist contractors and keep the payments pending. A resident from Aditya Frondoso's apartment near Varthur said the tar was laid just before the assembly elections and within two months, craters appeared on the road connecting Varthur. “The potholes need to be filled at the earliest, else, during winter and summer seasons, there will be dust-related infections,” said Akataka Galeezi (name changed) from  Aditya Frondoso's apartment.

Jagadish Reddy from Varthur Rising said a representation will be given to special commissioner Thrilok Chandra, urging him to ensure that the contractors concerned who executed the road works do not get paid and also to blacklist them.

“There is a defective liability period. The concerned contractors need to fix the roads. These roads at Sorahunse Main Road, Halasahalli Main Road, Balagere-Panathur Road, and Balagere-Gunjur Roads were recently tarred,” said Reddy.

Executive Engineer of Mahadevapura Zone Muni Reddy said most complaints of potholes have come from arterial and sub arterial roads and this is mainly because of BWSSB’s works. 

