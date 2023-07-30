Home Cities Bengaluru

Three robbers kick techie riding bike in Bengaluru, latter escapes with minor injury

Victim runs away as accused try to take valuables from him by flashing knife

Published: 30th July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, bike robbery

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 26-year-old computer professional had a miraculous escape after a gang of three armed robbers kicked his motorbike while he was riding on Banaswadi Main Road. He fell down from the bike and sustained minor injuries. The accused then threatened him at knifepoint to hand over the cash.

The victim had the presence of mind to run away from the accused by pushing them aside. He ran to an apartment complex to hide, while the gang managed to escape with his bike and the mobile phone that had fallen from his pocket while he fell on the road. 

The accused who rode the bike for some distance had abandoned it on a pavement near the flyover. The victim and his father who came to the spot of crime in the morning found the bike. The victim, Rahul Kanikan, is a resident of Kavalbyrasandra in RT Nagar. 

The incident occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am on Wednesday opposite the ITC Company. The victim, who is pursuing an online course, had gone for group studies with his friends near Mukunda Theatre on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road around 4 pm. While he was returning home on the bike, the three accused who were on a scooter kicked his two-wheeler.  

Rahul’s father Murali Kanikan, who works at Shipping Corporation, said, “My son is in severe mental shock. He is yet to come out of it. He is lucky to have sustained minor injuries even after falling from the moving bike. This is the first time we have faced such an incident. told The New Sunday Express.

The Pulakeshinagar police have registered a case of robbery against an unidentified accused under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. “The victim said the accused were speaking in Hindi. One of them was carrying a knife. They were all aged between 20 and 22 years,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Computer professional Burglary
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp