Three robbers kick techie riding bike in Bengaluru, latter escapes with minor injury

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old computer professional had a miraculous escape after a gang of three armed robbers kicked his motorbike while he was riding on Banaswadi Main Road. He fell down from the bike and sustained minor injuries. The accused then threatened him at knifepoint to hand over the cash.

The victim had the presence of mind to run away from the accused by pushing them aside. He ran to an apartment complex to hide, while the gang managed to escape with his bike and the mobile phone that had fallen from his pocket while he fell on the road.

The accused who rode the bike for some distance had abandoned it on a pavement near the flyover. The victim and his father who came to the spot of crime in the morning found the bike. The victim, Rahul Kanikan, is a resident of Kavalbyrasandra in RT Nagar.

The incident occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am on Wednesday opposite the ITC Company. The victim, who is pursuing an online course, had gone for group studies with his friends near Mukunda Theatre on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road around 4 pm. While he was returning home on the bike, the three accused who were on a scooter kicked his two-wheeler.

Rahul’s father Murali Kanikan, who works at Shipping Corporation, said, “My son is in severe mental shock. He is yet to come out of it. He is lucky to have sustained minor injuries even after falling from the moving bike. This is the first time we have faced such an incident. told The New Sunday Express.

The Pulakeshinagar police have registered a case of robbery against an unidentified accused under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. “The victim said the accused were speaking in Hindi. One of them was carrying a knife. They were all aged between 20 and 22 years,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

