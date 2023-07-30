Vitamin D deficiency can cause acute conjunctivitis

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like Covid, which caused severe infection in people with compromised immunity, acute conjunctivitis cases are being seen affecting patients with vitamin D deficiency, experts observed.

Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, told The New Sunday Express, “Since ours is a tertiary care centre, more severe cases are being referred to us. Around 150-160 patients are being seen in the outpatient department across all centres lately with the majority of them suffering from severe conjunctivitis.”

Doctors explained that most cases are of viral conjunctivitis caused by adenovirus. Commonly known as “pink eye”, it causes dilation of blood vessels with increased tearing, mucus discharge, swelling, itching and crusting of eyelids. Patients with vitamin D deficiency have been seen facing severe infection due to lower immunity to suppress the damage caused by the inflammation. Vitamin D plays an important role in a person’s immune system and body’s ability to fight infection. Its deficiency increases susceptibility to infections.

Dr Shetty explained that an upsurge in infections has been seen across the country due to heavy rain and changing weather. But it is not the sole reason for the uptick. People should work towards building immunity to avoid any lasting eye complications due to it. A patient who recently visited Shetty’s hospital had suffered from pink eye two weeks earlier and had developed corneal scarring, resulting in compromised vision.

In another case, a mother with her four-month-old baby visited the hospital on Saturday with conjunctivitis. The baby’s condition was so severe that she could not open her eyes due to the infection. Since children are more playful and likely to touch multiple things, they become more prone to infections.

Dr Sujatha Rathod, director, Minto Eye Hospital, said a spike in cases has been observed over the last 2-3 weeks with more children affected. On average, 100 patients are being seen daily at Minto Hospital with 60 per cent of them being children. The doctors suggested to people follow good hand hygiene, avoid wearing contact lenses and make children wear glasses to avoid constant touching of eyes. In case any family member is infected, children must be restricted from going to school as they can be possible carriers of the virus.

