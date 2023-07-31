A good doctor in Bengaluru city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It can be said that Dr Sayed Mujahid Husain, a paediatrician in the city, is doing the job he was born to do: treating children well, both medically and emotionally. Over the past year, the doctor and his clinic in HSR Layout, Goodwill Children’s Clinic, gained a lot of popularity on the internet after a video posted by a patient’s family went viral across social media.

“I have been a practising paediatrician for the last 10 years and my style has largely been the same. I try to make my patients laugh and make them comfortable. Last year in September, one of my patient’s mother requested me to record a video. She wanted her daughter’s vaccination on tape. She happened to upload it and that video shot up. It got around three million views in about 10 days. Then I started getting requests from many people, and I was so surprised by the warm reception. For me, whatever I was doing was part of my job. I never realised it to be a big deal. Eventually, I started uploading a few videos on social media, and the rest is history,” shares Dr Husain, who presently has amassed around 896k followers on Instagram and 670k subscribers on YouTube.

Parents are often wary of paediatricians for their children for obvious reasons. For Dr Husain, families from all over the country have been taking flights to receive his consultation. “It actually adds a huge burden on my shoulder. It makes me all the more responsible and accountable for my diagnoses. Recently, a patient had come all the way from Haryana, can you imagine? They flew down to Bengaluru.

The expectations are very high. But I am very upfront with them. I don’t claim to be the best doctor in the country. I might be a little popular now but that’s about it. If a certain case is outside of my expertise, I immediately recommend the patient to a better-suited doctor. There is no reason to travel all this way to meet me when very capable doctors are already available nearby. Sometimes, some families come just to meet me and get their children vaccinated, despite being aware of good paediatricians near their homes. For them, I say welcome (chuckles) as it is my pleasure,” he says.

The doctor doesn’t let his fame come in the way of his work. “See, we doctors are not used to such exposure and limelight. We are always into the medical field and attend events around our work. In the initial days, I was a little taken aback by the constant rise in followers. Then I studied social media a bit to get an idea of what was going on. Primarily, what I realised was that people were loving me for my job and the way I deal with kids. And that always will be my primary focus. I can never get deviated from that,” explains Dr Husain, who is also the co-founder of Hungry Koala, a venture which was started by him and his wife to provide nourishing food for children.

