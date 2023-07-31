Home Cities Bengaluru

Alcoholic kills kin in Bengaluru after being told to mend his ways 

The deceased has been identified as Sulendar Oraon, who hailed from Gumla district in Jharkhand. The police have arrested the accused, Fagu Oraon.

Published: 31st July 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old alcohol addict, who had come to the city from Jharkhand for work, allegedly murdered his relative for advising him to mend his ways or return to his hometown. The incident took place in Kumbalagod police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Sulendar Oraon, who hailed from Gumla district in Jharkhand. The police have arrested the accused, Fagu Oraon.

The police said Sulendar and his wife were working at a construction site near St. Benedict School in Anchepalya of Kengeri hobli for the last four months. Sulendar asked his wife’s Fagu, who was in Jharkhand, to come and work with him and the latter came to the city on Thursday morning.

The same evening, he consumed alcohol and damaged a vehicle by pelting a stone and had fought with the vehicle owner. “Sulendar came to know about it and abused Fagu for his behaviour and asked him to mend his ways or return to Jharkhand.

On Friday afternoon, Fagu picked up a fight with Sulendar over the issue and attacked him with an iron pipe for insulting him in front of others the last evening. Other workers stopped him and rushed Sulendar to hospital, where he died,” the police said.  

