Time to burnish Brand Bengaluru

S Lalitha and Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

Bengaluru’s laidback image of a Pensioners’ Paradise is now a thing of the past. The last three decades have transformed it into the most happening city in India. Its salubrious climate, multicultural, multilingual environment, pub culture and cosmopolitan cuisine have ensured that the city has the capacity to both surprise and delight a person who drops anchor here.

Brand Bengaluru, the pet project of Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, aims at shoring up the city’s image. A campaign in this connection, launched on June 21 to seek public opinion, has received 70,000 suggestions so far.

What is the present image of Bengaluru, and what really needs to be done to improve it? Experts on civic and transportation issues, as well as those brimming with a passion for the city, shared their views with The New Indian Express.

Bengaluru is a global brand for its high-quality human capital and its IT/BT companies, remarks T V Mohandas Pai, chairman, of Aarin Capital Partners. “It has more than 100,000 Ph. Ds, pays the second highest quantum of individual income-tax, has more than 40,000 IT companies, including 15,000 startups, nearly 50 unicorns and $65 billion of capital coming in through ventures and startups,” he lists.

Bengaluru contributes more than 60 per cent of Karnataka’s GDP and the lion’s share of taxes of the state, Pai specifies. “However, Brand Bengaluru has been damaged in the last three or four years and needs to be restored,” he stresses emphatically.

The new Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar must produce a clear action plan for the next six months to improve living conditions for its residents, Pai says. “His priorities should be a major campaign to clean up the streets of Bengaluru to make it a cleaner city within two to three months, as well as restore footpaths to make it a pedestrian-friendly city,” he suggests.

Public transport is the only solution to decongest Bengaluru, which has 1.1 crore vehicles at present, including 25 lakh cars and 55 lakh two-wheelers. “Increase the BMTC bus fleet to 15,000 by 2025 and change the entire fleet to electric vehicle buses,” he said.

Speeding up the Suburban Rail Project, extending Namma Metro by 250-300km at the earliest, and building the Peripheral Ring Road are urgently required. “Petty corruption is hurting people. Corruption in the BDA, BBMP and in government departments where the public goes for registration of property or vehicles has to be eliminated,” the Padma Shri awardee stated. The minister also needs to interact with citizens every two or three months, and present a regular progress report, he added.

Traffic congestion mars brand

WRI India fellow and citizen activist Srinivas Alavilli feels traffic congestion has dented Brand Bengaluru globally, and its brand value can be boosted by focusing on this aspect. “The traffic congestion that came back in full force post the pandemic is causing loss of productivity and is increasing stress levels. Luckily, we have the Metro reaching Whitefield next month and Electronics City at the end of the year. Our focus should be to wean away daily commuters from their personal vehicles and make them utilise public transport. When large numbers of commuters do so, it will make a big difference.”

Augmentation of the BMTC bus fleet, improvement of last-mile connectivity deploying buses and autos, and taking steps to make cycling around the city safer, are the need of the hour, he suggests.”Walking must be made a pleasure in Garden City,” Alavilli adds.

Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president B V Gopal Reddy said the city has all the right policies in place but lags when it comes to implementation. “For instance, a fantastic Electric Vehicle policy is in place, but is not effectively implemented,” he said. There need to be strict deadlines (like three or four years) for completion of all projects. “The Satellite Ring Road and Peripheral Ring Road are to be completed by 2025 to decongest traffic in the city, and the deadline must be met. The Suburban Rail Project has to be implemented with strict deadlines,” Reddy said.

B’luru Habba, the beginning

Prashanth Prakash and Naresh Narasimhan, urban experts and members of the ‘Vibrant Brand Bengaluru’ committee, say multiple changes will be effected to create a new image for the city.

Bengaluru Habba, to be held from December 1 to 10, will mark the beginning of the image-building process. “Bengaluru is known for its technical know-how.

There is much focus on the environment and healthcare, so a holistic approach is being considered for ‘Brand Bengaluru’. This will bring communities and cultures together. The idea is to engage more people to participate in the city’s events and make people take pride in Bengaluru. This way, our goal for Vibrant Bengaluru will be achieved,” said Prakash, chairman, of Unboxing Bengaluru.

The focus will be on utilising public places, like space below flyovers, medians and junctions. “Seeing is believing. When some changes are done at these spots and they are made to look beautiful just by some canvas, greenery, artwork and chairs for the public to use, it can make a huge difference,” stressed Prakash.

In achieving the goals for a vibrant Brand Bengaluru, the committee and minister face an uphill task.”The biggest challenge is to bring about a combination of psychological changes among people towards public transport, and also putting an effective public transport system in place.

The dates have been chosen as the Tech Summit would conclude and Bengaluru Lit Fest will also take place on December 2 and 3. Ten days will be used to ensure people get a ‘sense of pride’ and ‘ownership’ among the 60-plus year migrant population, who have made Bengaluru their home for the past 15 to 20 years,” said Naresh Narasimhan, architect and urban designer.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor says, “The brand is a thought. A thought that lives in people’s minds. A thought that lives in the minds of people who live within Bengaluru, and equally in the minds of those who don’t as well. Both thoughts are images and realities. Images and realities that make for the experience and impression of Bengaluru.

This can be positive and equally negative. Correcting the negatives and consolidating the positives are the key goals of Project Brand Bengaluru. Both can be attempted with vigour. I do believe we need to have a Brand Bengaluru war room in Vidhana Soudha. This BB war room needs to ideate, implement and evaluate actions on the ground in a live everyday and every-moment manner.”

How can other cities steer clear of the mistakes B’galuru made as it developed?

Mangaluru Mangaluru, similar to Bengaluru, is experiencing rapid growth and must proactively plan to avert infrastructural challenges. Among the various measures proposed is a focus on sustainable development. Preserve natural resources, promote eco-friendly practices, green architecture, and encourage sustainable transport to avoid ecological damage and loss of green spaces.

Ganesh Kamath, president, of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI)

The authorities must complete the planned Mangala Cornish project and build a Metro train between the Mangalore University area and Manipal. There is a need to redesign and rebuild Kottara Chowki and Nanthur circles as they cause traffic bottlenecks. Road connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru should be improved so that the cities could be covered within 4 hours, instead of the present 7-8 hours.

Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mangaluru

Belagavi Belagavi city needs a structured development plan for Belagavi city. A micro-level master plan, which identifies the problem and proposes not only to solve the existing problems but also to meet future needs during the plan period for Belagavi, should be in place.

RS Nayak, retired Superintendent Engineer, Belagavi City Corporation

Mysuru To avoid Mysuru becoming a Bengaluru in future, public representatives must consider protecting nature, while initiating development programmes. Lakes should be protected from encroachment, trees should be protected when widening roads, restrictions need to be in place against constructing high-rise buildings and people should be encouraged to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

Parashuram Gowda, founder, of Parisara Balaga, and civic expert

(Inputs by Divya Cutinho/Mangaluru; Tushar A Majukar/Belagavi, BK Lakshmikantha/ Mysuru)

Bengaluru’s laidback image of a Pensioners’ Paradise is now a thing of the past. The last three decades have transformed it into the most happening city in India. Its salubrious climate, multicultural, multilingual environment, pub culture and cosmopolitan cuisine have ensured that the city has the capacity to both surprise and delight a person who drops anchor here. Brand Bengaluru, the pet project of Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, aims at shoring up the city’s image. A campaign in this connection, launched on June 21 to seek public opinion, has received 70,000 suggestions so far. What is the present image of Bengaluru, and what really needs to be done to improve it? Experts on civic and transportation issues, as well as those brimming with a passion for the city, shared their views with The New Indian Express. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bengaluru is a global brand for its high-quality human capital and its IT/BT companies, remarks T V Mohandas Pai, chairman, of Aarin Capital Partners. “It has more than 100,000 Ph. Ds, pays the second highest quantum of individual income-tax, has more than 40,000 IT companies, including 15,000 startups, nearly 50 unicorns and $65 billion of capital coming in through ventures and startups,” he lists. Bengaluru contributes more than 60 per cent of Karnataka’s GDP and the lion’s share of taxes of the state, Pai specifies. “However, Brand Bengaluru has been damaged in the last three or four years and needs to be restored,” he stresses emphatically. The new Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar must produce a clear action plan for the next six months to improve living conditions for its residents, Pai says. “His priorities should be a major campaign to clean up the streets of Bengaluru to make it a cleaner city within two to three months, as well as restore footpaths to make it a pedestrian-friendly city,” he suggests. Public transport is the only solution to decongest Bengaluru, which has 1.1 crore vehicles at present, including 25 lakh cars and 55 lakh two-wheelers. “Increase the BMTC bus fleet to 15,000 by 2025 and change the entire fleet to electric vehicle buses,” he said. Speeding up the Suburban Rail Project, extending Namma Metro by 250-300km at the earliest, and building the Peripheral Ring Road are urgently required. “Petty corruption is hurting people. Corruption in the BDA, BBMP and in government departments where the public goes for registration of property or vehicles has to be eliminated,” the Padma Shri awardee stated. The minister also needs to interact with citizens every two or three months, and present a regular progress report, he added. Traffic congestion mars brand WRI India fellow and citizen activist Srinivas Alavilli feels traffic congestion has dented Brand Bengaluru globally, and its brand value can be boosted by focusing on this aspect. “The traffic congestion that came back in full force post the pandemic is causing loss of productivity and is increasing stress levels. Luckily, we have the Metro reaching Whitefield next month and Electronics City at the end of the year. Our focus should be to wean away daily commuters from their personal vehicles and make them utilise public transport. When large numbers of commuters do so, it will make a big difference.” Augmentation of the BMTC bus fleet, improvement of last-mile connectivity deploying buses and autos, and taking steps to make cycling around the city safer, are the need of the hour, he suggests.”Walking must be made a pleasure in Garden City,” Alavilli adds. Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president B V Gopal Reddy said the city has all the right policies in place but lags when it comes to implementation. “For instance, a fantastic Electric Vehicle policy is in place, but is not effectively implemented,” he said. There need to be strict deadlines (like three or four years) for completion of all projects. “The Satellite Ring Road and Peripheral Ring Road are to be completed by 2025 to decongest traffic in the city, and the deadline must be met. The Suburban Rail Project has to be implemented with strict deadlines,” Reddy said. B’luru Habba, the beginning Prashanth Prakash and Naresh Narasimhan, urban experts and members of the ‘Vibrant Brand Bengaluru’ committee, say multiple changes will be effected to create a new image for the city. Bengaluru Habba, to be held from December 1 to 10, will mark the beginning of the image-building process. “Bengaluru is known for its technical know-how. There is much focus on the environment and healthcare, so a holistic approach is being considered for ‘Brand Bengaluru’. This will bring communities and cultures together. The idea is to engage more people to participate in the city’s events and make people take pride in Bengaluru. This way, our goal for Vibrant Bengaluru will be achieved,” said Prakash, chairman, of Unboxing Bengaluru. The focus will be on utilising public places, like space below flyovers, medians and junctions. “Seeing is believing. When some changes are done at these spots and they are made to look beautiful just by some canvas, greenery, artwork and chairs for the public to use, it can make a huge difference,” stressed Prakash. In achieving the goals for a vibrant Brand Bengaluru, the committee and minister face an uphill task.”The biggest challenge is to bring about a combination of psychological changes among people towards public transport, and also putting an effective public transport system in place. The dates have been chosen as the Tech Summit would conclude and Bengaluru Lit Fest will also take place on December 2 and 3. Ten days will be used to ensure people get a ‘sense of pride’ and ‘ownership’ among the 60-plus year migrant population, who have made Bengaluru their home for the past 15 to 20 years,” said Naresh Narasimhan, architect and urban designer. Brand guru Harish Bijoor says, “The brand is a thought. A thought that lives in people’s minds. A thought that lives in the minds of people who live within Bengaluru, and equally in the minds of those who don’t as well. Both thoughts are images and realities. Images and realities that make for the experience and impression of Bengaluru. This can be positive and equally negative. Correcting the negatives and consolidating the positives are the key goals of Project Brand Bengaluru. Both can be attempted with vigour. I do believe we need to have a Brand Bengaluru war room in Vidhana Soudha. This BB war room needs to ideate, implement and evaluate actions on the ground in a live everyday and every-moment manner.” How can other cities steer clear of the mistakes B’galuru made as it developed? Mangaluru Mangaluru, similar to Bengaluru, is experiencing rapid growth and must proactively plan to avert infrastructural challenges. Among the various measures proposed is a focus on sustainable development. Preserve natural resources, promote eco-friendly practices, green architecture, and encourage sustainable transport to avoid ecological damage and loss of green spaces. Ganesh Kamath, president, of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) The authorities must complete the planned Mangala Cornish project and build a Metro train between the Mangalore University area and Manipal. There is a need to redesign and rebuild Kottara Chowki and Nanthur circles as they cause traffic bottlenecks. Road connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru should be improved so that the cities could be covered within 4 hours, instead of the present 7-8 hours. Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mangaluru Belagavi Belagavi city needs a structured development plan for Belagavi city. A micro-level master plan, which identifies the problem and proposes not only to solve the existing problems but also to meet future needs during the plan period for Belagavi, should be in place. RS Nayak, retired Superintendent Engineer, Belagavi City Corporation Mysuru To avoid Mysuru becoming a Bengaluru in future, public representatives must consider protecting nature, while initiating development programmes. Lakes should be protected from encroachment, trees should be protected when widening roads, restrictions need to be in place against constructing high-rise buildings and people should be encouraged to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Parashuram Gowda, founder, of Parisara Balaga, and civic expert (Inputs by Divya Cutinho/Mangaluru; Tushar A Majukar/Belagavi, BK Lakshmikantha/ Mysuru)