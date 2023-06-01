University of Agricultural Science urges tobacco growers to adopt other crops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In line with the theme of World No Tobacco Day -- We want food, not Tobacco -- the University of Agricultural Science (UAS), Bengaluru, and Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka (CFTFK) have urged tobacco farmers to shift to other economical crops.

“UAS is willing to support tobacco farmers to shift to other alternative crops. If the state government extends financial support, we can demonstrate models,” said Dr S V Suresha, vice-chancellor of UAS.

Nearly 50 tobacco-growing farmers from Mysuru, Belagavi and other regions took part in the consultation where adopting alternate crops like sugarcane, maize, pulses and millets was discussed. Kumar, president of the Mysore District Farmers’ Association, said, “The government encouraged us to grow tobacco, now it has to help us to shift to other crops as many farmers like me have realised the harmful effects of tobacco.”

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao took part in a cyclothon to create awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco. The event was organised by the State Tobacco Control Cell. In another event, organised by the Karnataka No For Tobacco, hundreds of students carried out a rally from Freedom Park to Vidhana Soudha holding placards and showcasing tableaux depicting the harmful effects of tobacco.

‘STOP TOBACCO’ APP GETS 530 PLAINTS

Namrata Sindwani @Bengaluru: Since its launch in February, as many as 520 complaints have been reported on the Stop Tobacco app. Sale of tobacco to minors and around school premises as well as smoking in public places were the major complaints, officials said. Action under Sections 4, 6A and 6B of COTPA has been taken on all complaints and Rs 8,000 in fines have been collected so far.

