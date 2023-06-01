What ails kids this summer?

Dr E Narayanan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, we have been witnessing extreme climatic changes. While for a week we deal with soaring temperatures, the next few days we experience rain. This has led to a lot of ailments in newborn, children and adults.

Viral flu-like illness

In these extremes of temperature, so many children and adults come with temperature of 103°F to 106°F with poor oral intake and extreme fatigue as fever progresses each day.

Antipyretic with tepid sponging with adequate hydration and supportive measures helps get rid of this prolonged fever.

Skin boils

Due to extreme humidity, infants, children and adults are prone to skin boils with numerous papular lesions over the neck, back, armpit, groin area which lead to constant irritation. These skin boils later change into folliculitis.

Bathing twice a day and applying aloe vera cream may be helpful. Antifungal plus anti-bacterial may be needed.

Ringworm infections

Ringworm infections with itching are most commonly seen in groins and buttocks due to excessive perspiration. Avoiding excessive sweating ad using antifungals play a major role in treatment.

Conjuctivitis

Due to irritant pollens in dry humid air, eyes are prone to irritation. With constant rubbing, it leads to conjunctivitis. Frequent hand washing and avoiding travel between 12 noon and 3pm can help prevent the disease.

Chickenpox

Numerous vesicles are noted in the face with fever, itching and severe myalgia in adults. Supportive treatment with adequate hydration with skin emmolients may be helpful.

Obesity

Kids are reluctant to play outside and opt for gadgets instead. Screen time leads to an increase in weight with more propensity to metabolic syndromes.

Behavioural problems

With many families having single child, and them spending hours on end in an air-conditioned room, most children have lost the ability to interact. They are occupied mentally leading to loss of emotional quotient and thus social attachment gets deprived. Hence, there are more chances of autism and behavioural problems developing in kids.

(The writer is assistant professor, Neonatology Department, Government Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children)

