DK Shivakumar starts spadework for BBMP polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after taking charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar held a meeting with former mayors of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from the Congress and directed them to get ready for Palike elections.

Speaking to the media after holding a two-hour meeting, Shivakumar said, “I had a meeting with the former mayors of the city and got their opinion and suggestions regarding the development of Bengaluru. In the meeting, we discussed how resources can be pooled in for the development of Bengaluru and what are the shortcomings, issues related to waste management and littering on the roads, how to prevent it, tracking garbage vehicles, what actions need to be taken and so on. I will meet with the officials and decide what instructions should be given to streamline administration.”

He further added that a meeting of all-party MLAs of the city has been convened on Monday where he would seek suggestions from them as well. Later, he will hold a separate meeting with Congress legislators.

Shivakumar said that the exemption for payment of Property Tax has been extended till June 30. If the annual tax is paid before this date, 5% rebate will be given.

On ward redistribution, Shivakumar said, “We have discussed this matter and will discuss it with the committee appointed for the purpose.”

The DyCM also stressed the former mayors to be ready for BBMP elections and appealed to aspiring candidates to wait for the decision from the court. He is also said to have told the former mayors and party leaders to work with a vision to win all 28 constituencues in Bengaluru in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Former mayor R Sampath Raj said that the DyCM has asked party workers in Bengaluru to aim for victory in 175 wards. “He was very clear. He wants us to work like warriors. He told us not to show complacency after the recent Assembly poll victory,” Raj said.

