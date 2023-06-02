Trade unions join stir with women wrestlers  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various trade unions, under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), staged a protest at Freedom Park here on Thursday in solidarity with the country’s top women wrestlers who have been protesting in New Delhi.

Eight trade unions, including All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) appealed to the Union government to investigate the wrestlers’ sexual harassment allegations.

Since mid-January, several women wrestlers launched a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct. This is the third such protest at Freedom Park in solidarity with the wrestlers, with organisations like Bahutva Karnataka and the All India Democratic Students Organisation also conducting similar protests earlier.

AITUC general secretary Vijay Bhaskar said JCTU has issued a list of demands, including ensuring that the matter was investigated by an independent agency. “We are also asking that the WFI president be suspended. Lastly, we also demand that a fair investigation be conducted on the issue, undertaken by an independent agency, with women representatives present,” he said.

BENGALURU: Various trade unions, under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), staged a protest at Freedom Park here on Thursday in solidarity with the country’s top women wrestlers who have been protesting in New Delhi. Eight trade unions, including All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) appealed to the Union government to investigate the wrestlers’ sexual harassment allegations. Since mid-January, several women wrestlers launched a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct. This is the third such protest at Freedom Park in solidarity with the wrestlers, with organisations like Bahutva Karnataka and the All India Democratic Students Organisation also conducting similar protests earlier.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AITUC general secretary Vijay Bhaskar said JCTU has issued a list of demands, including ensuring that the matter was investigated by an independent agency. “We are also asking that the WFI president be suspended. Lastly, we also demand that a fair investigation be conducted on the issue, undertaken by an independent agency, with women representatives present,” he said.