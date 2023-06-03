BBMP polls: Voters’ list verification starts July 21  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to start its election-related work after a letter from the Election Commission. The Palike has started training Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Revenue Officers, and others. Their training will conclude on July 20.

The BLOs will be deployed for house-to-house verification of voters’ lists from July 21 to August 21.

To remove discrepancies in electoral rolls, ensure good quality of photos, demarcating boundaries of polling stations, and other such aspects will be covered from 22 August to September 29.

The integrated draft rolls will be published on October 10. The window for filing objections will end on November 11. Disposal of claims and objections will be done on December 26, and the final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2024.

Regarding the controversy over NGOs hired for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the revision work is sacrosanct and no official orders were issued for private players. It was alleged that the NGO staffers had obtained fake BLO cards.

An officer said like previous years, the verification of voters’ list through house-to-house visits will be conducted only by authorised BLOs, and no NGOs or private players would be engaged.

