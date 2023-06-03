BEML wins bid for back-up Bengaluru  metro coaches again

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rolling stock tender for 72 coaches (12 six-car train sets) was opened on Friday with BEML Ltd emerging as the lowest bidder, said Metro sources. These were tenders called by BMRCL in April last year for the RV Road to Bommasandra Line as a back-up in case the contracted Chinese firm CRCC was unable to supply the 216 coaches promised by it.

A top Metro source said, “BEML (L-1) has quoted Rs 10.6 crore per car as compared to the second placed ALSTOM (L-2) which has quoted Rs 14.02 crore per car.” This rate is clearly higher than the recent quote of Rs 7.74 crore for a car specified by BEML for the 318 cars for the Underground corridor (Reach-6), ORR (Phase-2A ) and Airport Line (Phase-2B), he pointed out.

The Rs 1,578-crore contract for 216 coaches was signed in December 2019 by BMRCL with CRCC whose subsidiary Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd was supposed to deliver them. However, it faced issues in setting up a factory at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh to manufacture coaches.

Asked about the outcome of the back-up tender since the original contract too stands, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said, “We need to take a call on whether to go ahead. This will be based on the rates the L1 bidder has quoted in this and in the previous tender that they had bid for 318 coaches which was opened recently.”

