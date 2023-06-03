Karnataka HC sets aside Mysuru court order against cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set aside an order of taking cognisance by the Mysore JMFC-111 court against IPS officer Abhinav Khare, who was accused of assaulting a businessman. The court ordered that the complainant is at liberty to file a proper protest petition against the ‘B’ report.

Khare was an SP of Mysuru district in 2015, when a businessman, TC Rajendra, filed a complaint accusing the officer of kicking him in the SP’s office on March 5, 2015. Rajendra alleged that the SP had summoned him, though there was no case against him and asked him to settle the money he reportedly owed to a woman. The Nazarbad police, who had registered a case against the SP based on the businessman’s complaint, had filed a ‘B’ report, giving the SP a clean chit.

Rajendra then filed a protest petition challenging the ‘B’ report and the JMFC court took cognisance and issued a summons to the IPS officer. Seeking to quash this order, the officer approached the High Court. The counsel appearing for IPS officer submitted that the magistrate of the JMFC court ‘committed an error in taking cognisance’ and had passed the order ‘without judicial mind’, as the protest petition was filed by the advocate and not the complainant. Further, it was contended that the officer was on leave when the incident took place and the question of him assaulting Rajendra does not arise. Taking cognisance without obtaining sanction is illegal, it was argued.

Rajendra’s counsel submitted that the IPS officer had no authority to summon his client as he had no jurisdiction over Mysuru city and the question of obtaining sanction does not arise as the petitioner himself submitted that he was on leave on the day of the incident.

The court observed that the offence committed by the petitioner does not fall under the discharging of official duty to say sanction is required. The contention of the petitioner’s counsel and the SPP is not acceptable, it added.

“The protest petition filed by the advocate for the complainant cannot be accepted as a complaint and the Magistrate cannot rely upon the protest petition for the purpose of taking cognisance and it cannot be treated as a complaint. Therefore, on this ground, the cognisance taken by the learned Magistrate against the petitioner is liable to be set aside,” the HC ruled, allowing the petition in part.

“The matter is remitted back to the Magistrate with a liberty to the respondent to file proper protest petition signed by the respondent and the Magistrate is at liberty to proceed in accordance with law,” Justice K Natarjan ordered.

