Power cuts cause Whitefield water woes  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parts of Whitefield area are reeling under irregular water supply since April due to frequent power cuts in TK Halli and Tataguni pumping stations of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), forcing residents to depend on water tankers.

A senior citizen from Prashanth Layout Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Whitefield said the situation has been the same over the last few years. “We have a Cauvery water connection. Still, we are forced to buy water from tankers. Once in five days, we get the tanker, and have to pay Rs 2,500 monthly,” said another member from Prashanth Layout RWA.

The acute shortage has also led to groundwater exploitation.At Ramagondanahalli, residents said BWSSB is yet to provide pipe water connection. Ramagondanahalli was merged with BBMP’s Whitefield ward after delimitation.

The residents also complained that there is rampant borewell drilling by private players in Varthur Lake surrounding, which has led to groundwater depletion.

Activists suggested that focus should be on ‘local water security’ by restoring local watershed management and ensuring that rainwater recharges groundwater. BWSSB Executive Engineer, Mirza Anwar,

said, “BWSSB is facing a big challenge of frequent power cuts in both Tataguni, TK Halli pumping stations. Besides, there is a deficit of 600 MLD.”

“BWSSB supplies 1,400 MLD of water to Bengaluru daily while the requirement is 2,000. Since Mahadevapura and KR Puram are at the tail end of the city, water pumping to downstream areas is impacted,” said Anwar.

However, Rajshekhar A, chief engineer (Cauvery Water Maintenance), said that the power supply problem was only for three days in May at TK Halli, and then resolved. Since April, there have been no issues.

