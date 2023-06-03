Whitefield-KR Pura line: High metro ridership cleans up air  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The impact of the Whitefield Kadugodi to KR Pura stretch on the environment

is beginning to reflect on its surroundings. Though not discernible in the initial few weeks after the launch on March 25, there has been a marked improvement in air quality in May, says the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The daily ridership on this stretch ranges between 26,000 and 28,000. Member Secretary, KSPCB, Girish HC told TNIE, “We classify pollution levels on an index of 0 to 400. Readings below 50 is said to have good air quality, 50 to 100 falling in the satisfactory range, 100 to 200 moderate level while above 200 in the index is poor.”

For the KR Pura-Kadugodi stretch, the pollution readings are recorded at the Hebbal Continuous Air Quality monitoring station, its nearest point. “If you compare the readings available for May this year with May 2022, we notice 22 good days of the 31 this year compared with just 14 last year. We had 17 days in the satisfactory category last year which has come down to nine as the rest has moved to the better range,” he said.

“Any infrastructure project pertaining to public transport is definitely beneficial to the environment in the long-run as it takes hundreds of vehicles off the roads,” the Member Secretary added.

Asked about the patronage on the stretch, AS Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said a total of 4,36,597 commuters used this stretch during the last fortnight (May 15 to 31). The highest ridership of 29,480 was recorded on May 24.” He conceded the response has not been on expected lines.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said when the 2.5km connectivity between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli is completed, the ridership on the Extension line would average 1.25 lakh a day.

“At present, it is proving expensive for commuters if both Metro and feeder bus have to be used. The Metro ticket would be Rs 28 and then the bus fare would be Rs 20. There is also the reluctance to alight and change midway,” he said.

On the status of ongoing work, he said track laying has been completed and signalling cables have been

placed above. “Works are proceeding according to plans and we are looking at opening it anytime between July 15 and July 30,” he said.

OPEN SPACES AT KADUGODI STATION TO BE CLOSED

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said that the recent cases of leaking at Kadugodi Metro station was not from roofing but because of open spaces left for 6m on the platforms for ventilation. “Water entered the platforms through those spaces and went towards the escalators and stairs. We have decided to close this space at Kadugodi with Louvre windows so that light and air can enter but water can be kept out. At Nallurhalli station too, roofing will be done in the spaces between the buildings.”

