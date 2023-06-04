Home Cities Bengaluru

18-year-old Mumbai intern slips into coma after blast in factory in Bengaluru

The victim, Joshua D’Souza, came from Vasai East in Thane of Maharashtra.

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image for representation purpose only.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old 12th pass student from Maharashtra slipped into a coma after suffering serious injuries on his head and face in an accident at a leading dog biscuit manufacturing factory on Basapura Road in Electronic City police station limits. 

The victim, who wanted to pursue engineering, was keen to learn about machines before joining the course. He started interning at the factory after coming from his hometown and staying at Cooke Town in Bengaluru. 

The accident occurred when a baking tunnel being set up at the factory exploded and he suffered critical injuries as he was standing close to it. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital at Konappana Agrahara in Electronic City and from there to St John’s Hospital, where he is being treated now. 

The victim, Joshua D’Souza, came from Vasai East in Thane of Maharashtra. He was interning at the factory from May 22. The police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Joshua’s father Rocky D’Souza, a teacher. The accident occurred around 4 pm on May 30. 

“The police have taken my statement. I am not aware of any police complaint. My son is in a coma and is critical,” Rocky told TNSE.

The complaint has been filed against the owner of the engineering works from where the baking tunnel was brought, the installation engineer, director along with the manager of the dog biscuit manufacturing factory. 

“All of them were questioned. Labour Department officials inspected the spot and will file a report. The explosion occurred due to some technical glitches,” said a police officer.

