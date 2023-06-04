Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP holds review meet before facing Karnataka MLAs 

The meeting with special commissioners was conducted to review progress of each department, which will be briefed to city MLAs on Monday and later with DCM DK Shivakumar.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Coordination Committee meeting with MLAs of Bengaluru and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar, to streamline the Bengaluru administration, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath held a progress review meeting with civic officials on Saturday.

BBMP Special Commissioners RL Deepak (Revenue), Preethi Gelhot (Estate and Education), PN Ravindra (Infrastructure), Dr Thrilok Chandra (Health) and other civic officials attended the meeting.

After the recent deluge, the Palike has decided to set up control rooms in 63 BBMP Sub-Divisions like last year, to deal with rain-related emergencies, they said. The meeting with special commissioners was conducted to review the progress of each department, which will be briefed to city MLAs on Monday and later with DCM DK Shivakumar.

Apart from Palike, officials from Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Traffic Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Department of Urban Land Transport, and Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (KRIDE) also attended.

