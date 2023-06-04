Indian diaspora should help country fulfil its aspirations: MEA Secretary Ausaf Sayeed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 32 million, the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world. Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary, MEA, said Indians across the globe are contributing in meaningful ways not just to the growth of their chosen countries but also to their motherland. Speaking at an international convention of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) in the city, he said, “Today we can share our diverse knowledge in technology, health and education because of innumerable Indians who engage with other countries.”

Referring to remittances, Dr Sayeed said the country received around $100 billion which helped in strengthening its foreign reserves.

Dr Ausaf said the strong Indian diaspora should support the Centre in fulfilling its aspirations of building a world-class consultancy firm, powerful commercial arbitration, an international news channel and top-notch higher education institutions.

Energy Minister KJ George said, “Karnataka is focused on building a renewable energy system. By 2027, the state will generate 10 GWs of additional renewable energy.” “Investors should see Karnataka as the one-stop destination to build new businesses.”

‘Democracy, secularism under threat’

While the convention was for the Indian diaspora, Justice Cyriac Joseph, Lokayukta, Kerala, said, “Some powerful people are above the law and are well protected while victims cry for justice on roads.” “We are in a situation where values such as democracy, secularism and justice are under threat...the rights of people are being directly and indirectly curtailed.”

