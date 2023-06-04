Will form panel to revise textbooks, says Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said on Saturday that a committee will be formed to undertake the textbook revision. The Congress government is committed to fulfilling its promises, he said.

Bangarappa visited renowned writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa on Friday to discuss revisions.

Earlier, a group of writers and activists had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to scrap the textbook revisions by the previous BJP government.

“Previously, revised textbooks have already been distributed to the students for this academic year and efforts have been made to ensure it was a smooth process. However, since textbooks have already been distributed, the problem must be tackled in a legal manner. Yesterday, I had a productive discussion with Baraguru Ramachandrappa to ensure that the textbook revisions are carried out in a manner that does not disrupt the education of students. The revisions will take place under the guidance of the chief minister,” he said.

The textbook revision in 2022 by the Rohith Chakratheertha committee led to huge uproar and controversy, as many criticised the removal of left-wing ideologies in favour of right-wing as part of the revision. Chakratheertha had succeeded Ramachandrappa as the head of the textbook revision committee. The meeting with Bangarappa was held to discuss how to revise the textbooks without disrupting the education for students.

Activists and writers had dubbed textbook revision as an attempt to ‘saffronise’ the education system during the BJP dispensation.

Congress during their campaigns had promised that they would strike down these changes brought about by then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

Meanwhile, regarding the recruitment of guest teachers, the education minister said that would be taken care of. “There are a few administrative issues but the overall recruitment process will be under way soon. It will be done in a phased manner and the first phase of recruitment has already been approved,” he said.

