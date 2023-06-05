A mixed bag of experiences

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The week has left me with plenty of revelations. My ‘other-half’ went through minor corrective surgeries to his eyes which left him feeling…vulnerable you think? Most certainly not! It’s the female of the species who learn to bite our tongue because of some old superstition that women can bear all the crap in the world. In fact we are prepared to take all this baloney because the ‘mistresses-of-spices’ before us made it sound like a virtue! But the male species have an internal mechanism that will urge you with untiring importunity, on how to serve them better!

I agree the timings of the drops to be administered are quite convoluted, but, to set alarms so that the rest of the household will fly to his aid is quite ludicrous. And yet…we do it!

I arrived fashionably late to my good friend Hartwig Renniger’s fiftieth birthday at the Ritz Carlton. Hartwig and Beate are a German couple whose love affair with ‘most things Indian’ spans over a decade. Though I always rib ‘Hartwig’ that his is the most German sounding name I know, his demeanour is most unlike a precision-driven German and more like a ‘swalpa adjust madi’ Indian. Friends, both European and Indian, gathered to join in the festivities and let him know that they all cared. It was heartening to see old and new friends just letting their hair down and enjoying themselves. Sometimes one wants to do the simple things in life without any agendas.

Conversations were happening in different corners, guffaws were heard over a badly-relayed joke, posing and preening for keepsake photographs…pure, simple, and undiluted fun. I love the way some of the expats have so seamlessly amalgamated into our way of life. The slight head nod, the stress on certain words that is so quintessentially Indian and the total immersion into Indian food. The more the chillies, the better!

Life takes one on different twists and turns and I have noticed that one’s attitude makes all the difference in tackling the issue at hand. I’m a master at ‘fixing’ things and for a great deal of my life I prided myself on the fact that I was a ‘kintsugi’ or an intermediary trouble-shooter!

Now I pause and let the noise settle, and sometimes I realise that it doesn’t need fixing…it’s fine as is. Sometimes when you are in a dark place you think you are buried. But, if one looks at it like you have been planted…the perspective completely changes.

I enjoy going out alone (now that the spouse is incapacitated) when close friends call for intimate soirees. Good friends Madhav Sehgal VP/GM of Leela Palace and Simran Sehgal invited us over for a relaxed evening of ‘good spirits’. What could be a better spirit than a smooth Glen Morangie, which paired beautifully with an Indian dinner from their iconic Indian restaurant Jamavar. More often than not, I tend to be ‘stuck to the hip’ with my spouse. Since he is incapacitated I am venturing out on my own and liking it! The evening had a new mix of guests from the corporate world and it was refreshing to talk shop for a change.

Life is a mixed bag of experiences and I seem to be enjoying mine…

