KSRTC bus runs over woman in Bengaluru

A KSRTC bus hit their two-wheeler as they entered Seshadri Road. Owing to the impact, Latha, who fell down, came under the wheels of the bus.

A traffic policeman tries to help a relative of the accident victim on Seshadri Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 55-year-old woman died on spot after a bus operated by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ran over her near Anand Rao Circle on Sunday. The deceased Latha, a resident of Hebbal, and her husband were headed to Gandhinagar for shopping on their two-wheeler when the accident occurred. Latha was riding a pillion.  

A KSRTC bus hit their two-wheeler as they entered Seshadri Road. Owing to the impact, Latha, who fell down, came under the wheels of the bus.  While Latha’s husband managed to escape with minor injuries, Latha is said to have succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Upparpet Traffic Police rushed to the spot and sent Latha’s body for post-mortem. They have taken the KSRTC bus driver into custody.

