Our earth, our responsibility

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From shopping fasts to cutting down on long showers...Five prominent B’lureans share with Dese Gowda the little something they are doing to save the planet on World Environment Day

Ricky Kej, musician

All of my music has been about promoting environmental consciousness. When it comes to my own life, I follow four principles: I do not subscribe to fast fashion, follow a meat-free diet, use public transport as much as possible and have my carbon footprint audited so that I lessen my burden on the environment. At any given point of time, I only have 11 sets of clothes. I buy good quality clothes, and I reuse them all the time. In February, I bought a cream-coloured shervani for the Grammy awards. For every concert since then, I have been wearing the same outfit. It’s about setting an example that fashion can be fashionable more than once.

Shubra Aiyappa, actor

I used to be a big-time shopper. And I had this idea that being an actor, I needed many outfits and accessories. But in the last two years, as I came to realise what is happening with the environment, I have become more mindful about my fashion choices. I haven’t shopped for over a year. It’s my step towards being a little more conscious about the environment. The other aspect I have cut down on is long showers. I’ve switched to bucket baths because it’s much easier to measure the water I am consuming. Having seen the adverse effects of excessive consumerism and what’s been happening in the name of development, I worry about how it’s going to affect us and future generations.

Satya Sankaran, bicycle mayor

My main focus has been reducing consumption and living a minimalist lifestyle. Whether it is buying less stuff or commuting less, every time I do something, I think about its impact.

Sahar Mansoor, entrepreneur

All of us know we don’t have very many years left to prevent a climate catastrophe. At this crossroads, with so much at stake, we have no option but to act. It would be great if everyone took sustainability seriously. As an entrepreneur, I am interested in transitioning towards sustainable practices. It’s important to be mindful of your actions. You don’t have to do everything overnight. But if you can start incorporating a few things, the impact adds up.

Ranjani Raghavan, actor

I don’t use plastic at all. That is one thing I strictly follow. Wherever I see people littering, I make an effort to dispose of it properly. When I was in college, I used to use public transport, but now it is difficult. The more we use public transport, the less emission we produce. These days, everyone is aware of the impact of the climate crisis, and the steps needed to be taken to mitigate it. But people do not take action. Everybody can contribute a little and make a difference.

