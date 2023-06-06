1K fruit tree saplings planted in 60 seconds in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 1,000 fruit tree saplings were planted in 60 seconds on Monday. Do not get flummoxed as AFCONS, carrying out work for BMRCL from Jayanagar Fire station (near Dairy Circle) to Vellara Junction of the Underground corridor of Phase-II, backed by other organisations achieved this feat between 10 am and 10.01 am.

A senior BMRCL official said the trees were planted in the periphery of the Rashtriya Military School campus and inside the Corps of Military Police Centre and School.

“This required two days of preparations. The pits had to be dug and kept ready for all the saplings. A total of 1,000 people were involved with each assigned one sapling,” he said. AFCONS spent around Rs 3 lakh to procure the saplings from the Forest department.

Giving a break-up, a representative said, “We planted jackfruit (200), Tabebuia Rosea (100), badam tree (150), Jamun (200), mango (150) and 50 each of fig, Jacaranda, Simarouba, Pongamia, Lemon, Pomegranate, Amla and Guava.” AFCONS would maintain them till the construction work gets over. Later, the schools will take care of them, another Metro official said.

Top BMRCL officers, including D Radhakrishna Reddy, Director, Projects and Planning, S Hegaraddi, Executive Director (Civil), Major Vikas Saroha, Officiating Principal and Administrative Officer of RMS participated.

