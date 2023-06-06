2023 Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup: Sticking with Victory

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On June 1, 2023, a sport rich in success as per our country’s history, added a new feather to its cap after India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup.

This was India’s fourth time winning the tournament making them the most decorated team of this championship (with Pakistan again being in second place with three wins). Goalkeeper of the Indian team, Mohith HS, hailing from Karnataka, who was also declared the ‘Goalkeeper of the Tournament’, feels playing in the Cup was a great experience.

After India’s victory at the 2023 Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, their goalkeeper speaks to CE about training in Bengaluru, playing against Pakistan and the upcoming Junior World Cup.

“Getting international exposure is always good for us. And a final against Pakistan always puts a lot of pressure on us not just because of the teams but also the relationship between our two countries. But I would say that we were pleasantly surprised at the huge crowd that was in attendance. So many people, for both the teams, had come to watch the match,” shares the 21-year-old about the championship that was held in Salalah, Oman, from May 23 to June 1.

Incidentally, India and Pakistan were also placed in the same group, where their match culminated in a 1-1 draw. “It was a little tough when we faced them in the group stage because we didn’t know what to expect. But before the finals, we knew what we were getting into and were able to prepare better,” shares Mohith.

He also feels Bengaluru is a great city to learn the basics of hockey. “The infrastructure for hockey in this city is pretty good. It is especially useful if you’re new to the sport and want to strengthen your basics.

Here in the city, I trained at the academy of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. I was also doing extra practice to get ahead of others. I figured out that if I was training like everyone else, I wouldn’t be noticed. So, I dedicated my time to some extra practice,” says Mohith, who hails from Hassan, but has been training in the city for four years.

Being the Asian champions in their category is not enough, Mohith says the Indian team is eyeing the 2023 Men’s FIH (International Hockey Federation) Hockey Junior World Cup to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between December 5 and 16. “Currently, we are preparing for the Junior World Cup. Our goal has always been that, and performing well in this tournament helped us qualify for the World Cup. So, the Junior Asia Cup was always a stepping stone to our main ambition. But since are continental champions now, we are also looking forward to playing in the European tournaments and facing European teams,” he concludes. Outside of India, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia have also qualified for the Junior World Cup.

