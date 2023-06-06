Action hero Jimny

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wait is over. It’s here, the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny will hit the showrooms this month. Jimny has been the most anticipated model of Maruti for many years. And for many, it is not just another car, but an all-powerful off-roader packed with nostalgic elements of yesteryear SUV star Gypsy. Now there are rumours that the Indian Army might replace its Gypsy vehicles with Jimny, the hype is rising day by day.

While around the globe, Jimny comes in a three-door avatar, the India-specific model has five (four doors for passenger entry and one for boot space). Did such customisation alter its off-road capabilities?

I had an opportunity to check its prowess in the hilly terrains of Dehradun. Let’s go through the experience.

Boxy beauty

The exterior specifications of Jimny make one thing clear – there’s beauty in simplicity. Overall, it’s boxy. The five-slot chrome plated grille gives it a rich off-road legacy and the aggressive stance is complemented by the simple round headlamps, independent indicators and bold gunmetal alloy wheels.

The Practical Drip Rails running along the side and rear edges provide easy installation of a roof carrier. The LED headlamps come with washers so we always have a clear view of the path ahead. Profile and rear also focus more on ruggedness.

Jimny has a height of 1,720 mm with 210 mm ground clearance to steer through every obstacle with inimitable ease. The length (with spare tyre) is 3,985 mm making it supremely manoeuvrable with a minimum turning radius of 5.7 m. Its width stands at 1,645 mm and adds to its rugged stance.

Comfort rich

The exterior specifications are seamlessly complemented by functionality. The upright A-pillar and a flat bonnet structure ensure a wide unobstructed view. The cabin has a rich black interior where everything from switches to the dials to the touchscreen controls is tactile, accessible and easy to use.

Though it is an off-roader, it is going to act mainly as a family tourer for many, featuring comfortable seats designed for shock absorption. The Jimny has no dearth of modern features. Touchscreen, connectivity, high-quality sound system, etc. are in place. The boot space in Jimny is 208 litres which can be increased to 332 litres with the rear seat folded.

Plentiful action

The Jimny is a true 4X4 SUV that impresses with its authenticity. Compact in length, the Jimny comes with ALLGRIP PRO, a low-range transfer gear that offers plenty of torque and traction to claw our way out through the toughest of terrains.

Jimny owes its excellent off-roading prowess to the Ladder Frame Chassis. The 3-link rigid axle suspension increases tyre contact in rough road conditions for excellent stability. The Hill Descent Control with a push of a button allows you to control the speed of the vehicle using only the accelerator pedal, and Hill Hold Assist prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards.

Fortifying all of this is the Brake Limited Slip Differential feature that automatically pumps the brakes on the slipping wheel and redistributes the torque to the other three wheels. Jimny has a water wading capacity of 310 mm.

Drive experience

The Dehradun experience drive was in different terrains to show the abilities of the SUV. How many side inclines it can go, how steep it can tread with ease, how it will manage rocky hills, how to swim with a Jimny and how to drench in slush… Each of these presented extreme risk and extreme fun at the same time. Superior suspension, hill descent-ascent controls, a four-wheel drive system, overall visibility, and ruggedness gave me the confidence to complete all these tasks.

The on-road driving experience was that of comfortable modern car. No body rolls, full of features and premium materials.

Verdict

Jimny will attract any class of buyers. It has an appeal that other cars don’t enjoy. At the same time, with a mileage of 16.39 (automatic) and 16.94 (manual), it gives peace of mind just like any other car from Maruti Suzuki. Jimny is available in two variants.

If priced competitively, it has everything to become a superstar.

Power-packed

Jimny is powered by a K15B petrol engine with an idle start-stop that produces 104.8 PS peak power and 134.2 Nm torque. This powertrain is available with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options. Along with ALLGRIP PRO, this vehicle makes the most challenging terrains a breeze to drive on.

Safety matters

To keep your spirit of adventure going, the new Jimny comes equipped with six airbags, a standard across all variants. This safety quotient is further augmented by ABS, EBD, ESP, Side-Impact Door Beams, Brake Assist function, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, Seatbelt Pretensioner, Rear View Camera and Engine Immobiliser.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

