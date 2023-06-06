Home Cities Bengaluru

Delay in BBMP elections hampering Bengaluru development, says Reddy

Many members said that the previous BJP government had done an injustice by removing many wards.

Published: 06th June 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ramalinga Reddy

Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would be without an elected body for three straight years on September 10. Reddy had held a meeting with a committee of the BBMP on Sunday and invited inputs from the members.

He said the city’s development is being hampered in the absence of an elected body. “Many members are in favour of holding elections at the earliest. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants the same. We are awaiting a court verdict regarding the BBMP elections. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Bengaluru have been told to be prepared. The government will make reservations and try to hold polls soon,” he said.

Many members said that the previous BJP government had done an injustice by removing many wards. Committee members discussed how the previous government altered many wards on the pretext of delimitation, and in some Assembly segments in Gandhinagar, all wards are now reserved for women. Members demanded that the government hold elections in November based on the reservation matrix.

“We are awaiting the decision of the court. The government will hold elections, and also work on reservations,” Reddy said, adding another meeting regarding BBMP elections will be held soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramalinga ReddyBBMP elections
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp