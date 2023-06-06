Delay in BBMP elections hampering Bengaluru development, says Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would be without an elected body for three straight years on September 10. Reddy had held a meeting with a committee of the BBMP on Sunday and invited inputs from the members.

He said the city’s development is being hampered in the absence of an elected body. “Many members are in favour of holding elections at the earliest. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants the same. We are awaiting a court verdict regarding the BBMP elections. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Bengaluru have been told to be prepared. The government will make reservations and try to hold polls soon,” he said.

Many members said that the previous BJP government had done an injustice by removing many wards. Committee members discussed how the previous government altered many wards on the pretext of delimitation, and in some Assembly segments in Gandhinagar, all wards are now reserved for women. Members demanded that the government hold elections in November based on the reservation matrix.

“We are awaiting the decision of the court. The government will hold elections, and also work on reservations,” Reddy said, adding another meeting regarding BBMP elections will be held soon.

