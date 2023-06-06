Long live 'The Longest Day'!

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seventy-nine years ago, to the day, the biggest counter-offensive of the Second World War (1939-1945) began, which saw the tide turn in favour of the Allied forces, eventually leading to reclaiming France from Nazi Germany’s deadly grip, and subsequently to the defeat of the latter.

June 6, 1944. After receiving orders from US General Dwight D Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe (who went on to become the 34th US President from 1953 to 1961), ‘Operation Overlord began rolling out. A massive armada of 6,000 ships, which included 1,213 warships and carrying 20,000 landing crafts, left the English coast, crossed the English Channel in 47 convoys with 1,85,000 men, and reached five beaches of Normandy on the northern coast of France – Utah, Omaha, Sword, Gold, and Juno beaches.

The German military top brass was taken by surprise by the sheer size of the invasion. And they were deceived. Although their intelligence reports correctly indicated an invasion of Normandy, the Germans assumed it to be a diversionary tactic while actually targeting Calais. They concentrated their defences at Calais while maintaining a smaller force at Normandy.

Despite this advantage, it was no less deadly for the Allied forces. That day saw the Allies penetrating the German defences and advancing. But it cost them the lives of 10,549 soldiers out of a total force comprising 83,115 British and Canadian and 73,000 US soldiers. The Germans lost about 6,500 soldiers that day.

The higher toll on the Allied side is attributed to their soldiers being exposed to heavy machine guns and artillery fire from well-entrenched Germans while trying to traverse the wide beaches and push inland.

A majority of those who died that day were martyred on the sands of these five beaches – many even before their landing crafts reached the beaches! And yet, they pushed through the German defences!

In the annals of war history, June 6, 1944, is called ‘D-Day’. It was the day that marked the commencement of a counter-offensive by the forces of freedom and liberty against authoritarianism espousing the massacre of six million Jews as part of the Nazi pogrom.

The hair-raising valour and the sacrifices made by the Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, on the beaches of Normandy, captivated an Irish journalist named Cornelius Ryan. In 1959, his non-fiction book, The Longest Day, was published, and more than a three-hour-long film by the same name was released by Twentieth Century Studios in 1962, winning two Oscars the following year.

The star-studded film had five directors – Darryl F Zanuck, Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Bernhard Wicki and Gerd Oswald – and the scenes were shot in England, France and Germany. The film’s cast had stars like John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Richard Burton, Robert Mitchum, Richard Todd, and Robert Ryan, as well as the then-upcoming acting legends like Sean Connery and Clint Eastwood, among others.

The film captures the smallest nuances of war, the emotions of soldiers in battle, the fear, the valour, the sacrifices, the costly mistakes and misunderstandings, as well as the sheer emotional display of patriotism by the common members of the French resistance groups on learning of the coming invasion to liberate their country. It captures the humane too, and a scene displaying sheer grit by sisters of a mission who calmly walk through a hail of bullets, as if in a serene trance, to treat the wounded Allied soldiers, could give you goose-pimples while highlighting the contradictions of war in its most beastly form. And it’s all based on true incidents!

No wonder, World War II veterans, tourists and the French even now visit the beaches of Normandy and take away fistfuls of sand on which soldiers spilled their blood for the sake of freedom and liberty on this very day 79 years ago!



