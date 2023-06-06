Home Cities Bengaluru

Suspicious man murders wife, mutilates genitals in Bengaluru

On receiving information, Basaveshwaranagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. 

Published: 06th June 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 03:09 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death and stabbed her genitals multiple times over the suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair. The murder took place in the couple’s house on 15th Main in Manjunathanagar, in Basaveshwaranagar police limits, on Sunday night. 

The victim was identified as Nagarathna, 32, who worked at a garment shop in Rajajinagar. The accused, Ayyappa, as a labourer in City Market, was arrested. Nagarathna was an orphan, and the accused had married her around 11 years ago. The couple has two children, including an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Ayyappa had left them at his sister’s house before committing the murder. The family earlier lived near Siddaganga School in Shivanagar and had moved to the present house around five months ago. 

“The duo used to have frequent fights as the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity. The woman reportedly did not heed his warnings. On Sunday, the two children went to their aunt’s house at Bovipalya.

Around 8.20 pm, when Nagarathna was reportedly sleeping, the accused is alleged to have banged her head on the floor. He then hacked her to death and even stabbed her private parts multiple times,” said an officer. On receiving information, Basaveshwaranagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. 
 

